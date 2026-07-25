Support My Journey to Film School at ORU

Help Me Answer God's Call Through Filmmaking





This fall, I have the opportunity to study Film at Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma. After much prayer, I believe God has opened this door, and I am now trusting Him to provide the remaining finances needed to make it possible.





I have already been awarded a $22,000 renewable scholarship from Oral Roberts University, which I am incredibly grateful for. However, even with this generous scholarship, my family is still unable to cover the remaining tuition, housing, meals, and other required educational expenses. That is why I am asking for your help.





Filmmaking has become much more than a career goal for me, it is the calling I believe God has placed on my life.

While serving at Word of Life Church in Moscow, I helped film church news, sermons, worship services, and performances. Through that experience, I discovered that filmmaking can be a ministry. Stories have the power to encourage, inspire, and point people toward Christ, and I want to spend my life using film for His glory.





My family's story has deeply shaped my faith. We served as missionaries in Afghanistan for twelve years, where I was homeschooled using an American curriculum. Growing up there taught me to trust God in circumstances most people never experience. One memory has stayed with me since childhood: while we were driving, I saw a car explode in the distance. As a little child, I innocently thought they were filming a Star Wars movie. Only years later did I understand what had really happened and realize how faithfully God had protected our family throughout those years.





Seeing my parents willingly sacrifice comfort and safety to follow God's calling taught me what genuine faith looks like. Their example inspired me to pursue the calling God has placed on my own life.

Because I was homeschooled, I also always dreamed of experiencing life on a Christian college campus. Oral Roberts University offers not only an outstanding film program but also a Christ-centered community where I can continue growing spiritually while developing the skills needed to tell stories that honor God.





Every gift, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to attending ORU. Whether you give $10 or $1,000, you are helping invest in a future where films can communicate hope, truth, and the Gospel to people around the world.

If you are unable to give financially, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers. Please pray that God continues to provide every need, guides me as I begin this new chapter, and uses my life and future work to bring glory to Him.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for becoming part of what I believe God is doing in my life. May God richly bless you.