From the Islands to the World Series

They say it takes a village, but in Hawaii, it takes an ohana.

Our 8-year-old, Graycen, has been given the opportunity of a lifetime. After months of dedication, early morning drills, and tireless practice under the Hawaiian sun, he has earned a spot on the 9u Cal Ripken All-Star team. He is one of the youngest players on the roster, but if you’ve seen him play, you know he plays with the heart of a giant. Being an 8-year-old competing at the 9u level isn't easy, but Graycen has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Graycen is a true island boy—hard-working, humble, and driven by a dream to play the sport he loves on the biggest stage possible. Now, that dream is taking him across the Pacific to Alabama to represent Hawaii in the Cal Ripken World Series.

Traveling from Hawaii to the mainland for a national tournament is a massive undertaking. We are raising funds to help cover the costs of airfare, equipment, and travel expenses to ensure Graycen can stand on that dirt in Alabama and give it his all.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps get this "young gun" one step closer to his dream. Thank you for being part of Graycen’s journey Mahalo!