From the ground up

Hi there most of you guys know me how's the most but there's been a big story a lot of things that I haven't told everybody that I've dealt with behind the scenes. Unfortunately I have been with him if she's all abuse from my own family and I barely had a strength to be able to be compared to each children because it what they toxic and physically it means to know how cold maybe I'll have to start from the literal ground up and unfortunately this is detrimental to me and my family because of the things that I have a serious medical diagnosis that compromise is my heart making it extremely difficult for you to get around the body it causes fantasy smells seizures. And many other unfortunate things so with the resilience of being able to escape this dynasty population I am now faced with the step of having to figure everything out . I created this to not only raise money but to find and be introduced to good people that are able to give different perspective and understanding and are feeling blessed for any and all interactions. We thank you for your continued support and love and know that her work we are all in this together and everybody matters





Blessings to all - the Hernandez family 💕