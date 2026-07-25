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From the Desert to the Great Lakes: Family mission

Goal$30,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byMOHAMEDAHMED MOHAMEDNOOR MOHAMEDAHMED ABAYZEED

Fundraiser funds will be received by AWADIA ALKHLIFA

From the Desert to the Great Lakes: Family mission

From the Desert to the North: Our Family’s Leap of Faith


Our Story: A Seven-Generation Legacy Redefined


Hello, friends and brothers and sisters in Christ. My name is Joshua.

For most of my life, I went by Mohamedahmed. I was born in Sudan into a deeply religious family, positioned to be the successor to seven generations of spiritual leaders in our community. My life’s trajectory was completely set: I studied medicine, became a general practitioner, married my wonderful wife, Awadia, and moved to the Gulf region to build a secure career. By all worldly standards, our future was comfortable and stable.

But quietly, a deep shift was taking place in my heart.

Through years of personal reflection, I began questioning the faith of my upbringing. Eventually, I reached a point where I could no longer believe in what I had been taught. I found myself wandering in a spiritual desert—searching, waiting, and wondering if truth existed at all.


Meeting Jesus: From Mohamedahmed to Joshua


God met me in the middle of that desert in the most unexpected way. While examining the story of the Prophet Job, something opened up in my heart: I didn't just see an ancient story of trial and suffering; I saw the living, loving heart of Jesus Christ.

That realization sparked an intense, beautiful journey of seeking. Choosing to follow Him meant letting go of my old identity, but in exchange, He gave me true, everlasting life. In August of 2024, I stepped into the waters of baptism, fully surrendering my life to Christ.

I took the name Joshua—a symbol of a new beginning and a promise to follow God into whatever new territory He leads our household.


The Vision: Medical Missions in Canada’s Far North


God has placed a vivid, urgent vision on our family's heart: to combine my medical background with gospel ministry to serve the remote communities surrounding the Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

There is a profound need for both physical healthcare and spiritual hope in these isolated northern regions. Our family has said, "Here am I, send me."

Before we deploy to the Far North, we need to be grounded, trained, and aligned as a family unit. God has opened the door for us to attend the bilingual Family Discipleship Training School (FDTS) at YWAM Dunham in Quebec for the Fall 2026 session.

How You Can Partner With Us

Stepping away from medical practice to enter full-time mission preparation requires a total leap of faith. We are moving a family of five across continents, and we cannot walk this road alone.

To attend the 5-month FDTS program in Quebec and cover our essential transition expenses, we need to raise $30,000 CAD.


Financial Goal Breakdown (~$30,000 CAD):


YWAM Dunham FDTS Program: ~$14,000 CAD (Covers tuition, food, and lodging for all 5 family members during training)


International Travel: ~$6,500 CAD (Round-trip airfare from Riyadh and Kigali to Montreal)


Mandatory Visitor Medical Insurance: ~$3,000 CAD (6 months of family emergency coverage)


Visa Processing & Biometric Fees: ~$700 CAD


Living Expenses & Mission Transition: ~$5,800 CAD


Join Our Mission Team


Whether God leads you to give $25, $100, or $1,000, every dollar directly invests in the lives that will be touched by gospel-centered medicine in Northern Canada.

If you are unable to give financially, your prayers are equally vital to us! Please pray for:


Smooth visa approvals and travel logistics for our entire family.


Unity, health, and spiritual protection as our children transition into this new chapter.


Fruitful hearts and minds as we prepare for training at YWAM Dunham.


Thank you for reading our story, standing with our family, and joining us in this next chapter of God’s kingdom work.

May God abundantly bless you!

– Joshua & Family

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