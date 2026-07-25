Dirt in My Blood: Saving a 50 Year Old Sanctuary

Keeping the Wild Safe: Rebuilding Our 50-Year Sanctuary

​My name is Selah, and this dirt is in my blood. For 50 years, our family’s off-grid sanctuary in Southern Oregon has been a sacred place of healing—a wild paradise of pure mountain springs and a hidden waterfall where generations came to remember what it truly means to be home.

​Two years ago, I dropped everything to come back here. I came to care for our elderly caretaker and protect this sacred land from illegal logging rings. We won the legal battle, but the retaliation broke my heart: arsonists burned our historic camp to the ground, and looters stripped us of every tool we had.

​They took our structures, but they couldn't take the energy of this place. Even through the smoke and the trials, this land remains holy. It is a place of profound wellness, and my deepest dream is just to bring it back to a bare minimum level of comfort so others can come back, drink from the springs, and heal.

​But right now, I am standing guard alone on 80 acres of wilderness with an operating budget of $0. Fire season is breathing down our necks. I am doing this for my boys, so they know what it means to protect a legacy—but I cannot shield this forest empty-handed.

​We need an urgent baseline of $3,333 just to survive and protect the borders. Every single dollar goes straight to the ground:

​$1,200 for Fire Mitigation: To replace our stolen chainsaws immediately so I can clear brush and protect this forest from wildfire.

​$1,333 for Infrastructure: To repair our service truck and buy gas so we can haul supplies and keep the sanctuary accessible.

​$800 for Food & Basic Survival: To keep provisions in the camp while I stay on-site swinging the hammers alone.

​This is a stand for preservation, family, and peace. Thank you for helping me keep the wild safe for the next generation. Thank you for helping us rebuild home.