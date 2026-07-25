GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Dirt in My Blood: Saving a 50 Year Old Sanctuary

Monthly Goal$3,333 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySelah Sweet

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sacred Winds Sweet

Dirt in My Blood: Saving a 50 Year Old Sanctuary

Keeping the Wild Safe: Rebuilding Our 50-Year Sanctuary

​My name is Selah, and this dirt is in my blood. For 50 years, our family’s off-grid sanctuary in Southern Oregon has been a sacred place of healing—a wild paradise of pure mountain springs and a hidden waterfall where generations came to remember what it truly means to be home.

​Two years ago, I dropped everything to come back here. I came to care for our elderly caretaker and protect this sacred land from illegal logging rings. We won the legal battle, but the retaliation broke my heart: arsonists burned our historic camp to the ground, and looters stripped us of every tool we had.

​They took our structures, but they couldn't take the energy of this place. Even through the smoke and the trials, this land remains holy. It is a place of profound wellness, and my deepest dream is just to bring it back to a bare minimum level of comfort so others can come back, drink from the springs, and heal.

​But right now, I am standing guard alone on 80 acres of wilderness with an operating budget of $0. Fire season is breathing down our necks. I am doing this for my boys, so they know what it means to protect a legacy—but I cannot shield this forest empty-handed.

​We need an urgent baseline of $3,333 just to survive and protect the borders. Every single dollar goes straight to the ground:

​$1,200 for Fire Mitigation: To replace our stolen chainsaws immediately so I can clear brush and protect this forest from wildfire.

​$1,333 for Infrastructure: To repair our service truck and buy gas so we can haul supplies and keep the sanctuary accessible.

​$800 for Food & Basic Survival: To keep provisions in the camp while I stay on-site swinging the hammers alone.

​This is a stand for preservation, family, and peace. Thank you for helping me keep the wild safe for the next generation. Thank you for helping us rebuild home.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve