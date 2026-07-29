From Texas to Wales

I’M MOVING TO WALES for 6 months!! My departure date is May 29th and will be back at the end of November. I have said YES to God’s calling but that means I have a financial need. I’m needing to fundraise my living expenses for the next 6 months so that I can focus on doing ministry. I’m so thankful for this opportunity and expectant of what God’s going to do! I will be church supporting in areas like Women’s minstry, evangelism, and youth ministry as well as helping with church planting. I’ll primarily being in a small town called Llandysul and I’ll be learning Welsh! Most importantly, I’ll be loving God and loving people. Thank you for prayerfully considering supporing me both through prayer and by financially giving towards my trip!