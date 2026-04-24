From Tartan Hearts to World Cup Dreams ♥️

Scotland being at the World Cup is a moment that means so much to me. It represents years of hope, pride, heartbreak, and the incredible passion that comes with supporting my country and my team.

For me, this isn’t just about football. It’s about celebrating where I come from, the traditions I love, the memories connected to the game, and being part of a moment that Scottish supporters have waited so long to experience.

I’m currently in Orlando, and while I’m grateful to be here for this incredible time, getting to Miami to experience the World Cup atmosphere has become much more complicated. My father started radiation treatment yesterday, and being close to him and supporting my family is my priority.

I’m hoping to still find a way to celebrate Scotland’s journey and be part of this once-in-a-lifetime moment while balancing being there for my dad.

This fundraiser is about helping make that possible — to celebrate Scotland, honor the journey of our team, and create memories that will last forever.

Whether you’re Scottish, have Scottish roots, love the Tartan Army, or simply understand what it means to have something you’re passionate about — thank you for being part of this with me.

From tartan hearts to World Cup dreams… here’s to Scotland. 💙🤍



