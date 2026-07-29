Hi everyone,





My name is Alexis, and I am a mom to three amazing boys who are the center of my world. I’m creating this fundraiser because I am working toward something many people take for granted: a safe, stable place for my children and me to call our own.





For years, I’ve poured everything I have into caring for my family. Like many parents, I’ve faced challenges, setbacks, and difficult choices along the way. Through it all, my boys have remained my greatest motivation. Every decision I make is with their future in mind.





Right now, I am working to secure housing for us so we can start a new chapter built on stability, peace, and opportunity. The biggest obstacles are the upfront costs that come with moving into a new home, including a security deposit, application fees, moving expenses, and the basic household items needed to get established. We’re actively trying to get out of a mentally unstable situation.





This fundraiser isn’t about luxury. It’s about creating a place where my children can feel secure, do their homework at the kitchen table, invite friends over, and simply be kids. It’s about having a home where we can build routines, make memories, and focus on growing instead of just getting by.





Any support—whether it’s a donation, a share, or words of encouragement—means more than I can express. Every dollar brings us one step closer to a fresh start and a brighter future.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of our journey.





With gratitude,





Alexis & Her Boys





“From surviving to thriving—one step, one day, and one act of kindness at a time.” ❤️🏡



