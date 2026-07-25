From Survival to Stability

Helping a close friend transition from survival mode back into stable housing and basic stability after a long period of hardship.

I’m starting this fundraiser on behalf of a close friend of mine because I’ve seen how long and hard he’s been struggling, and I want to help him get a fair chance to rebuild stability in his life.

Over the past several years, he was in a long-term relationship where he gave a lot of himself emotionally, mentally, and in terms of support. After that relationship ended, he found himself without stable housing.

Since then, he has been living out of his semi-truck while continuing to work and trying to maintain stability on his own. During this time, he has done his best to keep going without asking for help, even when things have been very difficult.

I’ve watched him try to manage everything independently for a long time. He is not someone who easily asks for help or relies on others. Instead, he tends to push through situations on his own and focus on surviving day to day.

However, at this point, the lack of stable housing and consistent support has made it increasingly difficult for him to focus on rebuilding and moving forward in a healthy way. Basic stability has become the main barrier.

This fundraiser is being created to help him transition back into stable housing and give him the breathing room needed to rebuild his life step by step instead of remaining in constant survival mode.

The goal is not to cover anything beyond basic needs or to change his life overnight, but to help create a stable foundation where he can begin rebuilding responsibly.



