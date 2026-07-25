From Survival to Recovery: Help Dylan Heal

In an instant, our lives changed forever.

While driving, another vehicle chose to illegally pass a line of traffic by driving against the flow of traffic in the turning lane. That reckless decision resulted in a head-on collision that left both of us seriously injured.

Dylan has always been the kind of person who works hard without complaint. He spent long days on the job providing for us, but now, because of someone else’s reckless actions, he can’t work at all.

He suffered a nondisplaced fracture of the C7 vertebra in his neck, along with severe pain, limited mobility, muscle spasms, and the uncertainty of a long recovery. Even simple daily tasks have become difficult, and returning to work isn’t something he can safely do right now.

I was the passenger in the vehicle and was also injured in the crash. Since the accident, I’ve been dealing with significant pain, bruising, and the physical and emotional trauma that comes with surviving such a violent collision. Every day has become a reminder of how quickly life can change.

Instead of focusing on healing, we’re facing mounting medical bills, lost income, prescriptions, follow-up appointments, transportation costs, and everyday living expenses. The financial burden has become overwhelming at a time when our only priority should be recovery.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean the world to us. If you can’t give financially, simply sharing our story can make an incredible difference.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support as we work toward healing and rebuilding our lives after this tragedy.