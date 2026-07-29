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From Survival to Purpose:Help Me Answer God’s Call

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOctavia Wade

From Survival to Purpose:Help Me Answer God’s Call

My name is Octavia Marie Wade, and I am a survivor of domestic violence. My journey has included fear, heartbreak, loss, and the difficult process of rebuilding my life after abuse.

There were times when I did not know how I would move forward. However, through prayer, faith, counseling, and the support of others, I began finding my strength and my voice again.

What was meant to destroy me has given me a deeper desire to encourage other women who may feel trapped, forgotten, or afraid. I believe God is calling me to use my testimony to remind others that abuse does not have to be the end of their story.

There can be healing after trauma, purpose after pain, and hope after survival.


Why I Am Traveling to Nigeria


This calling has led me to Nigeria, where I plan to marry the man I love and begin a new chapter of my life.

His family lives in Nigeria and is experiencing financial hardship. They are unable to afford many of the expenses connected to our wedding. We are not seeking an extravagant celebration. Our desire is to have a simple, meaningful, and respectful wedding that honors God and brings our families together.

This journey is about more than a wedding.

While in Nigeria, I also hope to begin ministering, teaching, and encouraging women and families. I want to share my testimony and the lessons I have learned about recognizing abuse, finding your voice, rebuilding your life, and trusting God during seasons of hardship.

My prayer is that my story will help another woman understand that she is not alone and that her life still has value and purpose.


How Donations Will Be Used


My fundraising goal is $15,000. Donations will help cover:

  1. Round-trip airfare and baggage expenses
  2. Wedding ceremony and legal marriage-registration costs
  3. Lodging, food, and local transportation
  4. Ministry and teaching materials
  5. Travel documents and required preparations
  6. Travel insurance and health-related expenses
  7. Emergency travel expenses
  8. Reasonable post-marriage legal or immigration-related expenses

We will follow all applicable legal marriage and immigration procedures. Although no immigration outcome or timeline can be guaranteed, any related funds will be used responsibly toward the proper legal process.

I will keep receipts and maintain a private record of how campaign funds are spent. I also plan to share appropriate updates as meaningful progress is made, while protecting our personal and legal information.

If more money is raised than needed, the remaining funds will be used for ministry work and other reasonable expenses connected to the purpose of this campaign. If less is raised, I will adjust my plans and cover the remaining expenses as I am able.Any amount you give will bring me one step closer to completing this journey. No donation is too small, and every gift will be received with sincere gratitude.

Please consider supporting this campaign and sharing it with your family, friends, church members, coworkers, and others who believe in healing, second chances, marriage, ministry, and helping survivors find their purpose.

Even if you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign may place it in front of someone who can help. Your prayers, encouragement, and willingness to spread the word are also meaningful forms of support.

Together, we can turn a story of survival into a mission of hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, pray for this journey, and consider becoming a part of what I believe God is calling me to do.


With sincere gratitude,


Octavia Marie Wade

“Here am I! Send me.” — Isaiah 6:8, NKJV

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