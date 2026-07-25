From Survival to New Beginnings

My name is Sasha, and I am a refugee from Ukraine. Like millions of others, I was forced to leave my home because of the war and start my life over in a new country.

Leaving everything behind was one of the hardest experiences of my life. I had to rebuild from scratch, adapt to a new environment, and focus on creating a stable future. While I am incredibly grateful to be safe, rebuilding a life has been challenging both emotionally and financially.

I have always dreamed of traveling—not for luxury, but as a way to experience freedom, discover new places, meet new people, and regain a sense of hope after everything that has happened. Traveling would give me the opportunity to explore cultures, create positive memories, and continue moving forward.

The funds raised will be used for transportation, accommodation, travel insurance, and other essential travel expenses. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to making this journey possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity truly mean a great deal to me.