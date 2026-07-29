From struggle to success

Hello Everyone! My name is Olivier Niyonshuti. I am an International Student who graduated from Saint Michael’s College in May 2025, a Catholic School in Colchester, Vermont, with a degree in International Relations and Affairs, and I minored in Business Administration. Over the past 4 years, I have been working so hard to keep myself in school by finding ways to fund my own education because it’s all I have. As someone who was raised by a single mother of 5 boys who never had a chance to complete college, her wish and struggle was for us to be able to get a quality education ( which is why I am grateful to have had a chance to attend my higher education in the United States) and be able to change our lives for the better. As someone who was born and raised in Rwanda, I know the importance of education, especially in the United States of America. Through my efforts to fund my education, I have always been behind on my tuition, for which my school has been helpful and generous. Now that I have my OPT and a job, I need my diploma to make my dream come true. I can't get it unless I pay my outstanding balance of $ 25,000. Your help would mean a lot to me and would change my life for the better. I know the best is yet to come, and in the future, I hope to give back to the people who will be in the position I have been in.





Thanks.





God bless❤️



