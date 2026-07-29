From Struggle to Strength: Help Brooke Move Forwar

Hello, my name is Brooke, and I am reaching out for help during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

For a long time, I have been struggling with both mental health and physical health disabilities that significantly impact my daily life. These challenges affect my ability to work and maintain a stable income, making it difficult to cover basic living expenses and essential needs.

Every day is a battle. My mental health struggles can make even simple tasks overwhelming, while my physical health limitations often leave me exhausted and unable to do the things many people take for granted. Despite my best efforts to manage my conditions and improve my situation, there are many obstacles beyond my control.

As someone who wants to be independent, asking for help is not easy. However, I have reached a point where I need support from my community. Funds raised will help cover necessities such as housing, utilities, food, transportation, medical expenses, and other essential costs while I focus on my health and well-being.

Any donation, no matter the size, would make a meaningful difference in my life. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide. Your generosity gives me hope during a challenging time and reminds me that I am not facing this journey alone.

With gratitude,

Brooke