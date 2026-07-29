From Struggle to Service I Just Need a Start

I’m working hard to get on my feet after a rough start in life. I struggled in school and fell behind to the point where I was still in 9th grade as a senior. Instead of giving up, I made the decision to change my life. I enrolled in the Mountaineer Challenge Academy through the West Virginia National Guard, earned my high school diploma early, and then continued on to the Mountaineer Job Challenge Program, where I graduated with my CCMA certification.

Now I’m in the final steps of enlisting in the West Virginia Army National Guard, and I’m trying to build a stable future for myself. The last thing holding me back is transportation. I need a reliable car so I can get to work at my local hospital and fully step into the next chapter of my life.

I’m not asking for luxury — just a chance. A chance to keep moving forward, stay employed, serve my state, and continue proving that your past doesn’t have to define your future. Any help, even a share, means more than I can explain. Thank you for supporting someone who’s trying to do things the right way.