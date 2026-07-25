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From Soldier to Small Farmer

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEthan Dunlap

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ethan Dunlap

From Soldier to Small Farmer

For over 11 years, I have proudly served in the United States Army. As I transition into civilian life, my mission has shifted from serving my country to building a stable future for my wife and our four children. Today, I’m balancing college, work, and family while doing everything I can to create opportunities that will provide lasting financial security.

Like many families, we’re working hard to get ahead in a world where everything seems to cost more each year. Instead of asking for help with temporary expenses, I’m asking for help building something that can provide lasting income for my family through honest, hard work.

My dream is to start a small pumpkin farming operation. The goal isn’t simply to grow pumpkins for one season—it’s to build a sustainable family business that can grow year after year. Every dollar earned will be reinvested into expanding the farm, improving equipment, paying down debt, and helping us become more financially independent. My hope is that one day this small beginning will grow into a business my children can be proud of and perhaps even become a part of themselves.

To make that first season possible, I’m hoping to raise $5,000. These funds will be used to purchase pumpkin seed, irrigation supplies, fertilizer, field preparation materials, tools, signage, and the other equipment needed to establish the farm. Every donation will go directly toward building the business and creating the best opportunity possible for a successful first harvest.

I’ve never been someone who enjoys asking for help. The Army taught me to work hard, solve problems, and take care of those around me. Creating this fundraiser is humbling, but I’ve also learned that accepting a helping hand isn’t about giving up—it’s about creating opportunities that can have a lasting impact. My goal isn’t to rely on the generosity of others; it’s to use that generosity as a foundation to build something that will allow me to provide for my family through my own work.

Whether you’re able to donate or simply share this fundraiser with others, my family and I are sincerely grateful for your support. Thank you for believing in our dream of building a better future through hard work, agriculture, and self-sufficiency. Your kindness is helping us plant more than pumpkins—it’s helping us plant the seeds for our family’s future.

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