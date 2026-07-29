GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

From Small Villages to the Nations with the Gospel

GoalR 170,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byMisheck Chimutanda

Fundraiser funds will be received by TO THE ENDS OF EARTH

From Small Villages to the Nations with the Gospel

For years, the ministry of To the Ends of the Earth Evangelistic Ministry has faithfully carried the Gospel into some of the most forgotten villages of Botswana.


Without large budgets.

Without famous platforms.

Without corporate sponsorship.


Just ordinary believers with an extraordinary burden for souls.

Week after week, village after village, we have preached under open skies, in dusty fields, at rural community grounds, and among people many others would never reach. We have witnessed lives transformed, families restored, and countless people surrender their lives to Jesus Christ.

What began as small village outreaches has now opened a historic door.


Our First International Gospel Crusade

For the very first time, our ministry has officially been invited beyond Botswana’s borders to conduct an international Gospel Crusade in Blantyre, Malawi.


Blantyre Gospel Crusade

📍 Chirimba School Grounds, Blantyre, Malawi

📅 24 – 26 September 2026


This invitation represents far more than an event.


It is confirmation that God is expanding this ministry from villages to cities… from local missions to regional impact… from Botswana to the nations.


Local churches in Malawi have united behind this crusade and preparations are already underway. Thousands are expected to attend over the four days, and we are believing God for a mighty harvest of salvations, healing, restoration, and revival.


But we cannot do this alone.


Why We Need Your Help

Unlike large ministries with major institutional backing, we are still operating as a growing grassroots evangelistic movement.


Most of our previous crusades have been conducted in small villages in Botswana with minimal resources. This Malawi crusade will require us to mobilise at an entirely different scale.


We need to raise ZAR170,000 to make this mission possible.


The funds will go toward:

  1. Sound and technical equipment
  2. Stage and venue setup
  3. Transport and fuel
  4. Publicity and community mobilisation
  5. Accommodation and meals for the outreach team
  6. Follow-up materials for new believers
  7. Security and logistics
  8. Outreach operations during the crusade


Every contribution — large or small — directly helps take the Gospel to people who need hope.


This Is More Than One Crusade

Your support will not only help us conduct the Blantyre Crusade.


It will help establish a growing evangelistic movement reaching:

  1. Villages
  2. Towns
  3. Cities
  4. Nations across Africa


We are also working toward acquiring long-term outreach equipment including:

  1. A PA system
  2. Tents
  3. Mobile staging
  4. Lighting equipment
  5. Ministry transport

These tools will dramatically reduce future outreach costs and expand our ability to respond when doors open in new regions.


Be Part of the Harvest

We believe this is only the beginning.


From the villages of Botswana to the cities of Africa, the Gospel must continue to go forth.


Today, we invite you to become part of this mission through:

  1. Financial support
  2. Sponsorship
  3. Prayer partnership
  4. Sharing this campaign with others

Together, we can carry the message of Jesus Christ beyond borders and into nations.


How You Can Help

✅ Give any amount toward the US$10,000 crusade budget

✅ Sponsor a specific outreach need

✅ Become a monthly mission partner

✅ Share this campaign with friends, churches, and networks


Every soul matters.

Every gift matters.

Every prayer matters.


Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us take the Gospel to the nations.

With gratitude,


Evangelist Misheck Chimutanda

Founder – To the Ends of the Earth Evangelistic Ministry

“Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature.” – Mark 16:15

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve