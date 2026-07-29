From Small Villages to the Nations with the Gospel

For years, the ministry of To the Ends of the Earth Evangelistic Ministry has faithfully carried the Gospel into some of the most forgotten villages of Botswana.





Without large budgets.

Without famous platforms.

Without corporate sponsorship.





Just ordinary believers with an extraordinary burden for souls.

Week after week, village after village, we have preached under open skies, in dusty fields, at rural community grounds, and among people many others would never reach. We have witnessed lives transformed, families restored, and countless people surrender their lives to Jesus Christ.

What began as small village outreaches has now opened a historic door.





Our First International Gospel Crusade

For the very first time, our ministry has officially been invited beyond Botswana’s borders to conduct an international Gospel Crusade in Blantyre, Malawi.





Blantyre Gospel Crusade

📍 Chirimba School Grounds, Blantyre, Malawi

📅 24 – 26 September 2026





This invitation represents far more than an event.





It is confirmation that God is expanding this ministry from villages to cities… from local missions to regional impact… from Botswana to the nations.





Local churches in Malawi have united behind this crusade and preparations are already underway. Thousands are expected to attend over the four days, and we are believing God for a mighty harvest of salvations, healing, restoration, and revival.





But we cannot do this alone.





Why We Need Your Help

Unlike large ministries with major institutional backing, we are still operating as a growing grassroots evangelistic movement.





Most of our previous crusades have been conducted in small villages in Botswana with minimal resources. This Malawi crusade will require us to mobilise at an entirely different scale.





We need to raise ZAR170,000 to make this mission possible.





The funds will go toward:

Sound and technical equipment Stage and venue setup Transport and fuel Publicity and community mobilisation Accommodation and meals for the outreach team Follow-up materials for new believers Security and logistics Outreach operations during the crusade





Every contribution — large or small — directly helps take the Gospel to people who need hope.





This Is More Than One Crusade

Your support will not only help us conduct the Blantyre Crusade.





It will help establish a growing evangelistic movement reaching:

Villages Towns Cities Nations across Africa





We are also working toward acquiring long-term outreach equipment including:

A PA system Tents Mobile staging Lighting equipment Ministry transport

These tools will dramatically reduce future outreach costs and expand our ability to respond when doors open in new regions.





Be Part of the Harvest

We believe this is only the beginning.





From the villages of Botswana to the cities of Africa, the Gospel must continue to go forth.





Today, we invite you to become part of this mission through:

Financial support Sponsorship Prayer partnership Sharing this campaign with others

Together, we can carry the message of Jesus Christ beyond borders and into nations.





How You Can Help

✅ Give any amount toward the US$10,000 crusade budget

✅ Sponsor a specific outreach need

✅ Become a monthly mission partner

✅ Share this campaign with friends, churches, and networks





Every soul matters.

Every gift matters.

Every prayer matters.





Thank you for believing in this mission and helping us take the Gospel to the nations.

With gratitude,





Evangelist Misheck Chimutanda

Founder – To the Ends of the Earth Evangelistic Ministry

“Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature.” – Mark 16:15