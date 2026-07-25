From Shop to Screen Yeah We are Doing That

What starts in the shop doesn’t stay there anymore. We’re bringing real voices, real experiences, and the unfiltered side of how God used one veteran to start a business that would one day have the ability to bring the 2A conversation to a national audience. These stories are built to be seen—not buried. It is truly an inspirational story. If you’ve ever thought, “someone should tell the full story,” this is that moment. Help QRF take it from where it lives to where everyone can see it.





"Operation CEO" is a groundbreaking TV series that honors the next chapter of America's heroes. The entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Each episode highlights a veteran who transitioned from military service to entrepreneurship, showcasing the grit, discipline, and mission-driven mindset that continues to define their journey.





We at Quick Response Firearms have been chosen to participate in this TV series that will air nationally across several different streaming platforms. It is honestly a dream come true to take our mission and our vision to the national stage. When it airs, it will detail our history and vision and how no one could have anticipated that an exceptionally part time hobby that started in a garage could have launched into a full time brick-and-mortar business with no plans of slowing down.

However, what this is NOT is just a chance to feel good about ourselves. While we could be satisfied with being a "veteran success story," we are passionate about growing and supporting the Second Amendment in more than just Idaho. We have fought and won against the illegal enforcement of a gun registry in Idaho, not just in our county, but something that has been enforced all over the state. We want to continue to do so however we can.





While we love being Idaho's Best Gun Shop (won for 2025!), we want to continue to grow. We have big plans to expand the storefront and even build a desperately needed gun range here in our home city. Past that, we would love to open up more locations in other areas. Participating in Operation CEO would give us the visibility for potential investors who love what we do and where we want to go and want to be a part of that.

We have been indescribably blessed by God to get to where we are now. All of our amazing customers are a part of that!





We love all of our customers, and we LOVE doing things like giveaways and raffles to help us meet our goals. Therefore, we thought, "This is a great opportunity, and we would love to get our customers involved!" We have to raise this large sum of money, and we cannot do it on our own. That's where the raffles come into play.





We need to raise $35,000. It's a lot...I know. Please know that we are not trying to MAKE money off of this fundraiser. This amount will cover the costs and trip expenses associated with making this episode. We will also be doing extra advertising to promote the episode when it is going to air to get it in front of as many people as possible, potential investors included! Any additional money raised will be donated to one or more Second Amendment organizations that work tirelessly to protect our Second Amendment Freedoms.





So how can you get involved?

For every $50 donated to this cause, you will get an entry into the raffle. That simple.

We will have three prizes, so you have more chances to win.





GRAND PRIZE: $1,500 Shopping Spree @ QRF

This can be put towards ANYTHING. We can ship ANYWHERE in the US, so EVERYONE can participate.





FIRST PRIZE: Group Range Day with Daniel (Owner of QRF)

This is not your grandpa's range day...you will spend three hours with up to FIVE people at the range. Included in this package will be:

Personal Instruction

Full-Auto Shoot (ammo included)

Test out various suppressors (ammo included)

LOTS of fun things to shoot!

...and MORE!

**If you win this and are not in the area, we can substitute for $500 QRF gift card.





SECOND PRIZE: QRF Merch Box

Again, this is not just a dinky box with a pen and some stickers. This box will be valued at well over $250, and it will include a branded QRF Claymore Bluetooth Speaker, a 40 oz. QRF Brumate tumbler, and a variety of other QRF apparel and gear.

*Once a winner is chosen, we will reach out to get tumbler color preference and apparel sizes.





Thanks again SO much for being a part of our story. We could not (and would not WANT to) do this without you. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime.





Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/quickresponsefirearms

Instagram: @QRFguns

Website: www.QRFguns.com

Email: info@QRFguns.com

Phone Number: 208.308.3978