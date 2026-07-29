From Setback to New Beginning

After an unexpected job loss earlier this year, my husband and I have been doing everything we can to stay afloat while preparing for a major life transition. We are currently working to relocate from Georgia to Tennessee in hopes of finding better employment opportunities, affordable housing, and a fresh start for our family.

I have spent over a decade working in financial services compliance and audit, and I am actively applying and interviewing for positions daily while also running my small craft business, Peachy Land Crafts, to help bring in additional income during this difficult season.

At the same time, we are packing up our home, downsizing our belongings, moving items into storage, and trying to secure temporary housing while we rebuild. We also have two beloved cats who are part of our family and will be making this journey with us.

This has been one of the hardest seasons of our lives emotionally, financially, and mentally. But we are choosing to move forward with faith, determination, and gratitude for every person who has encouraged us along the way.

Funds raised will help cover:

Relocation expenses

Storage fees

Temporary housing

Gas and travel costs

Basic living expenses during the transition

Pet-related moving expenses

We are not asking for a handout. We are asking for a little help getting through a difficult chapter while we work hard toward stability again.

If you are unable to donate, prayers, encouragement, and sharing this campaign would mean just as much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family in any way you can. We truly appreciate every act of kindness more than words can express. ❤️