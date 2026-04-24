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From serving others to needing support

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChastity Albarado

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chastity Albarado

From serving others to needing support

My name is Chastity, and at 54 years old, I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I needed to ask for help.

I am a mother of four grown children, and for most of my life, I have worked hard to support myself and my family. For the last five years, I worked as a correctional officer, a demanding and stressful profession that required strength, dedication, and resilience every day.

Unfortunately, my health has reached a point where I can no longer continue working.

I suffer from severe depression, anxiety, PTSD, and debilitating migraines. These conditions have gradually taken a tremendous toll on my mental, emotional, and physical well-being. What many people don't see are the daily struggles that come with these illnesses—the overwhelming anxiety, the emotional exhaustion, the sleepless nights, the panic, and the migraines that can leave me unable to function.

After doing everything I could to keep working, I recently had to leave my job because my health no longer allowed me to perform my duties safely or effectively. This has been one of the most difficult and heartbreaking decisions of my life.

I have exhausted my FMLA leave and am currently applying for Social Security Disability benefits. As many people know, the disability process can be long and uncertain, often taking months before any assistance is received. In the meantime, I am left without the income I depended on to meet my basic needs.

The funds raised through this will help cover essential expenses such as housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, medical appointments, medications, and other necessities while I wait for my disability claim to be processed.

Asking for help does not come easily to me. I have always been the person who worked hard, showed up, and did my best to care for others. Today, I am humbly asking for support as I navigate this difficult chapter and focus on my health and recovery.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would be a tremendous help and deeply appreciated.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, prayers, and support. Your generosity will help me get through this challenging time and give me hope for the future.

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