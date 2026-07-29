From Service to Struggle Help a Dedicated Veteran

Help a Veteran Get Back on the Road to Stability





Hello, my name is Deangelo, and I am a proud U.S. Army veteran. I had the honor of serving my country as an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. During my time in service, I dedicated myself fully—not only to my duties but to the growth and success of those around me.





I was given the opportunity to train and work alongside members of the United States Marine Corps, an experience that strengthened my discipline, teamwork, and leadership skills. I took pride in being considered a dependable and motivated soldier—often called an “Army favorite” by my peers and leaders.





One of my proudest contributions was writing cadence for my unit, helping to build morale and unity among soldiers. As I grew into a leadership role, I had the privilege of guiding new enlistees, helping them adapt, build confidence, and succeed in their early military careers. Seeing them thrive was one of the most rewarding parts of my service.





Unfortunately, my military career was cut short due to asthma-related medical conditions. This unexpected transition into civilian life has been challenging, especially without the stability I once knew.





Today, I am working hard to rebuild and move forward, but I am facing a major obstacle: reliable transportation. Having a vehicle would allow me to pursue job opportunities, maintain consistent employment, and handle daily responsibilities that are currently difficult to manage.





I am asking for your support to help me raise funds to purchase a dependable vehicle. This is more than just transportation—it’s a critical step toward independence, stability, and a fresh start.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean more than words can express. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also make a huge difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting a veteran working to move forward with purpose and determination.







