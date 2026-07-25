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From Refugee to Graduate:

Goal£21,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byFaisal Rahim

Fundraiser funds will be received by Faisal Rahim

From Refugee to Graduate:

I am a refugee who has spent years trying to rebuild my life from nothing. My journey has been filled with fear, uncertainty, and constant barriers, but through it all, I have held onto one thing — the belief that education can change my future.

Starting again in a new country has not been easy. I arrived with no stability, no financial support, and no access to the opportunities most students have. Despite this, I refused to give up. I worked hard, studied every day, and pushed myself forward because I knew education was the only path that could give me dignity, independence, and hope.

I have been accepted to continue my studies, but as a refugee, I am not eligible for student finance. This means that even though I have the passion, the commitment, and the determination, I cannot afford the tuition fees or basic study costs on my own.

This fundraiser is not just about education — it is about survival, rebuilding, and finally having a chance to stand on my own feet. Your support will help me cover essential costs such as:

  1. Tuition fees
  2. Study materials
  3. Transport for classes
  4. Basic living needs while studying

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to a future where I can contribute to society, support others, and live with dignity. Your kindness can turn years of struggle into a new beginning.

  1. Thank you for reading my story and for standing with me. Your support means more than I can ever express.


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