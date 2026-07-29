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From Recovery to Independence

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTrevor Arbogast

Fundraiser funds will be received by Trevor Arbogast

From Recovery to Independence




My Story


Hello, my name is Trevor.


I'm raising $3,000 to help purchase reliable transportation so I can continue rebuilding my life, secure stable employment, and provide for my family.


Since Memorial Day, I have been sober from heroin and committed to creating a better future. Recovery has given me a second chance, and I'm determined to make the most of it. Every day, I choose to move forward, stay focused on my goals, and build a life that my children can be proud of.


I am the father of three young sons, all under the age of three. They are my greatest motivation and the reason I continue pushing forward no matter how difficult things get.


Right now, one of the biggest barriers standing between me and stable employment is transportation. I am actively searching for work, but without a dependable vehicle, many job opportunities are simply out of reach. Reliable transportation would allow me to attend interviews, get to work consistently, keep appointments, and continue building a stable foundation for myself and my children.


The funds raised through this campaign will be used to purchase a reliable used vehicle and cover the costs of getting it legally and safely on the road.


How the Funds Will Be Used


- Reliable used vehicle: Approximately $2,300

- Registration, title, and licensing fees: Approximately $300

- Initial insurance costs: Approximately $400


Total Goal: $3,000


This isn't about buying a new car or anything luxurious. It's about having dependable transportation that allows me to work, provide for my children, and continue moving forward in my recovery journey.


I know I have a long road ahead of me, but I also know that real change happens one step at a time. Recovery was the first step. Finding stable employment is the next. Reliable transportation will help make that possible.


I'm not asking anyone to solve my problems for me. I'm taking responsibility for my future and working every day to improve my situation. I'm simply asking for a helping hand as I continue moving forward.


If you're able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.


Thank you for believing in second chances, personal growth, and the possibility of a better future.


Every donation and every share helps bring me one step closer to independence, employment, and a brighter future for my family.


With gratitude,


Trevor

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