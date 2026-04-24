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From rags to rags

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKenneth Bills

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kenneth Bills

From rags to rags

hello for those who do not know me my name is Kenneth Corey bills. I'm here today to tell you a little bit about myself and my family. Me and my girlfriend soon to be wife. I guess you can call that fiance LOL. We have been in and out of homeless life since we have met. As a matter of fact we met while we was both homeless. Since then we have found out that my girlfriend has an oral cancer. I have tried my best to maintain a state of income but I have struggled my whole life with ADHD. It's very hard for me to concentrate and complete many tasks. I'm a very creative person but I just can't ever really complete anything all the way to the ending. Not saying that I give up because I'm not ever going to do that. I'm just stating the fact that I want to be a good man to my woman and be a good husband to her as well one day. I was put through a lot as a child and seen a lot of things that I didn't really want to with my parents. Such things as abuse substance abuse and mental abuse. Not making up excuses for my reason for not being the man I want to be but it's hard for me to achieve anything and be the responsible one when all I can do is live as I've been taught. I struggle daily on concentration at work,with hobbies and etc. So now we're being forced to live on streets again soon because our landlord is selling the property. We really haven't had much of a heads up other than he is moving out of property as well within 15 days and he lives on same property in the main house. My fiancee has been so happy having a home and I can't stand that she's so sad now knowing that we have nowhere to live once again. I can prove to anyone that helps us that I work everyday and show how much I make. Then I can provide proof of my bills and car payment so you can see it's not a random person searching for an easy ride here if needed. All I want is forever with my soon to be and I can't fix her sadness. Please help any way you can. Your blessing for me to get her a new house she can own and never have to leave from will be so pleasurable and that's something I've never had in life. I've found some good deals on properties and if I'm crazy and wishing on a star feel free to tell me your thoughts. If you can help though thank you and I hope to see you in heaven one day to reminisce on the distance you shared to bless my family and I. God bless you and yours as well ❤️‍🩹 thank you in advance

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