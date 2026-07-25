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From Plastic Bags to Suitcases 🤍

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohnecia Lafortune

From Plastic Bags to Suitcases 🤍

When children enter foster care unexpectedly, their entire world can change in a moment. Many children arrive with very little , sometimes only the clothes they are wearing or a small bag with a few basic items.


My goal has always been simple: I want children to leave my care with more than what they came with.


Every child deserves to feel valued, welcomed, and cared for. I want children entering my home to have the dignity of carrying their belongings in a suitcase or duffel bag instead of a plastic bag. I want them to have a backpack, clothing that fits their needs and the season, pajamas, hygiene items, comfort items, and other essentials that help them feel safe during an unfamiliar and difficult transition.


This fundraiser helps provide emergency essentials for children placed in my care, including:


• Suitcases and duffel bags

• Backpacks

• Clothing and pajamas

• Hygiene products

• Comfort items

• School supplies

• Seasonal necessities

• Other urgent needs that come with unexpected placements


I previously used GoFundMe and later transitioned to Cash App for privacy reasons. While I truly appreciate everyone who has supported me through those methods, I wanted to create a fundraising option that allows people to better understand this mission and see the incredible community of people who are helping me meet these children’s needs.


Every person who donates, shares, purchases from my wishlist, or offers encouragement becomes part of the village supporting these children. Those individuals deserve recognition because they are helping provide comfort, dignity, and care during some of the most vulnerable moments in a child’s life.


For anyone who wants to learn more about my fostering journey and the needs children often arrive with, you can follow along on Instagram and TikTok at @fosteringwithjenicia.


Please know that donating is never expected or required. There is no obligation to contribute financially or purchase from my Amazon wishlist. This is simply another way for those who want to help make a difference.


I receive emergency placements and each child comes with their own unique story and needs. My hope is to continue creating a safe and supportive environment where children know they are valued, cared for, and deserving of kindness.


Thank you to everyone who has supported this mission in any way , whether through donations, sharing, encouragement, or simply following along. Together, we can help change the way children experience the beginning of their foster care journey. 🤍

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