From Passion to Purpose

Help Me Build Casey’s Dream Photography





Hi everyone,





My name is Megan, and I’m the owner and photographer behind Casey’s Dream Photography — a business built from love, healing, resilience, and the belief that photographs hold some of the most meaningful pieces of our lives.





Photography became much more than just a hobby for me. It became healing, purpose, and a way to preserve the moments people never want to lose. Every session I photograph carries emotion and intention behind it because I understand just how quickly life changes and how priceless memories become over time.





Casey’s Dream Photography was created in honor of my son, Casey, who passed away at only three weeks old. Losing a child changes you forever. During one of the darkest periods of my life, photography became a place where I could create beauty from pain. It helped me reconnect with hope, creativity, and purpose.





What started as a creative outlet slowly turned into a dream.





I realized photographs are more than images — they are reminders of love, connection, milestones, laughter, and the people who matter most. Long after moments pass, photographs remain.





That realization became the foundation of my business.





I built Casey’s Dream Photography with the goal of creating emotional, whimsical, storytelling imagery families can cherish forever. My sessions focus on authentic connection rather than stiff poses. I want parents to remember the way their child laughed during a session. I want couples to remember the way they looked at each other. I want people to feel emotion every time they look back at their images.





Over the years, I’ve worked tirelessly to build this business from the ground up.





I’ve spent late nights editing while my family slept, watched endless tutorials, practiced constantly, and invested every extra dollar I could back into improving my work. I started with limited equipment but an enormous passion for storytelling and photography.





There were moments I doubted myself, moments where balancing motherhood, finances, grief, and entrepreneurship felt impossible, but I kept going because photography is truly something I love with my whole heart.





Today, my business is growing faster than I ever expected, and I’m incredibly grateful for every person who has trusted me to capture important moments in their lives.





As my business grows, I’ve reached a point where my equipment and lack of studio space are limiting what I’m able to create and offer.





Right now, many sessions depend entirely on weather, available outdoor light, and location availability. Florida weather can be unpredictable, and rescheduling sessions repeatedly due to storms or extreme heat has become challenging.





My dream is to purchase a 12x24 studio shed that I can transform into a cozy photography studio where families can create beautiful memories year-round.





This studio would allow me to offer:





• Indoor family sessions • Newborn photography • Milestone sessions • Seasonal and holiday mini sessions • Styled storytelling sessions • Weather-proof sessions year-round • A more comfortable and professional client experience





Along with the studio, I’m hoping to upgrade my equipment so I can continue producing the highest quality work possible.





The funds raised will help me purchase:





• A Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera body • Professional portrait lenses • Godox AD300Pro lighting equipment • Backdrops, modifiers, and studio equipment • Flooring, electrical setup, and interior improvements for the studio shed





The Canon EOS R5 Mark II would allow me to create sharper, more detailed images with significantly improved low-light performance and focus accuracy. Professional lenses and lighting would help me create the rich, dreamy, emotional imagery that defines my style.





These upgrades are not just wants for me. They are tools that would directly help me grow my business, improve the client experience, and create a stable future for my family.





I know there are many important causes and fundraisers in the world, and asking for help is not easy for me. I’ve always tried to build things on my own. But sometimes dreams require community, support, and people willing to believe in someone before they fully get there themselves.





I’m not backed by investors or large resources.





I’m simply a mother, artist, and small business owner trying to build something meaningful through determination, creativity, and heart.





Every session I photograph means something deeply personal to me because I know firsthand how precious memories are.





Photography is more than pictures. It is storytelling. It is healing. It is legacy. It is preserving moments that can never be recreated.





Casey’s Dream Photography carries my son’s memory with it every single day, and building this business has helped me turn unimaginable grief into something beautiful that serves other families.





If you choose to donate, please know your support goes far beyond helping me purchase equipment.





You are helping support:





• A small business built with love • A mother building a future for her family • A dream rooted in healing and creativity • A photography experience focused on preserving meaningful memories





No donation is too small.





Whether it’s $5, $20, $100, or simply sharing this fundraiser, every bit of support means more than I can put into words.





And if you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser, booking a session, or simply encouraging me would still help tremendously.





To everyone who has supported my work so far — thank you.





Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for trusting me with your memories. Thank you for helping Casey’s Dream Photography continue to grow.





My hope is that one day this studio becomes more than just a place where photos are taken.





I hope it becomes a place filled with laughter, storytelling, connection, and memories families treasure forever.





Most of all, I hope this dream continues growing into something that honors Casey’s memory while creating something beautiful for others.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for supporting my dream, and for believing in Casey’s Dream Photography.





With love and gratitude,





Megan