From Nobody to Glory: Support Anna & Apollo

As I stood in the bathroom ill from heat stroke today, exhausted and ill after a day of walking around in the LA sun for 8+ hours, I threw in the hotel after hitting too many systemic dead ends. I’ve been building a life for my 7-year-old child, Apollo—often alone and without support—since I was 19 years old. I’ve exhausted hundreds of bureaucratic processes, filled out countless intake forms, and participated in numerous interviews, always putting in the work and doing everything right. But the system is rigid, cold bureaucratic machinery, and hasn’t been able to provide the support we need. These systems are designed to promote equality and fairness, but unfortunately, they have created barriers for me as a young single mother—a situation that I’m sure many of you can relate to.

Alongside these challenges, I’ve had a lifelong dream to have a music career. My siblings, who worked in music, have tragically passed away. Now, I feel a deep responsibility to carry on their legacy and make the music world a more kind and human place to be. Your support will help us cover transitional costs like housing, medical care, education, and basic needs, and also give me the chance to pursue this dream for myself and for my family. I am enlisting help from the community—people who care and know that supporting me supports us all, and the health of the collective and community. My phone plan is about to shut off, and I won’t be able to stay connected. Any support helps bring freedom to Apollo and me after a long period of hardship.

This is just a bridge; with these transitional costs covered, we can build a new life of freedom and happiness. This is a collaborative call for many small helpers to contribute. Help bring my lead single 'From Nobody to Glory' to fruition and support a mother’s dream to carry on her family’s musical legacy and make the music world a more compassionate place.