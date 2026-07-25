From Neglect to Hope: Help Stella Grace Heal

Stella Grace's Story: A Second Chance at Life





Stella Grace's story didn't begin with love or comfort. She spent years confined to a small cat carrier, with little room to move, little enrichment, and only occasional food. When she came into our care, she was covered in an overwhelming flea infestation, severely anemic, missing teeth, weak on her feet, and understandably confused about the world around her.





Despite everything she has endured, Stella Grace has shown us something incredible—she still wants to live.





Since her rescue, we've learned that Stella Grace is an older ferret who is both blind and deaf. She navigates life differently than most, relying on scent, touch, and familiar surroundings to feel safe. Because of this, she requires a specially designed cage setup that allows her to move around confidently without constantly relearning her environment.





Her journey is far from over. Stella Grace has ongoing medical needs that require regular veterinary care, medications, and close monitoring. She also requires a specialized diet that's easy for her to eat and provides the nutrition she needs to regain and maintain her strength. As she continues to heal, there will be follow-up appointments, supplies, and treatments to ensure she remains comfortable and healthy.





Caring for a senior ferret with special needs is a long-term commitment, but Stella Grace is worth every bit of it. Every day she grows a little stronger, a little more curious, and a little more trusting. Watching her discover that gentle hands can bring comfort instead of fear has been one of the greatest rewards.





We're asking for your help to give Stella Grace the retirement she always deserved but never had. Your donation—no matter the amount—will help provide:





- Ongoing veterinary care and medications

- Her specialized diet and nutritional supplements

- A safe, accessible cage setup designed for a blind and deaf ferret

- Bedding, enrichment, and the supplies she needs to live comfortably

- Future medical treatment as her recovery continues





If you're unable to donate, sharing Stella Grace's story means just as much. Every share helps introduce her to someone who may be able to help.





Thank you for believing that every animal deserves a second chance, no matter their age or condition. Stella Grace has so much life, love, and determination left in her. Together, we can make sure the rest of her story is filled with comfort, kindness, and the happiness she should have known all along.