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From Near - Death to New Purpose : My Story

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAnthony Diioia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Anthony Diioia

From Near - Death to New Purpose : My Story

My father, Tony Diioia, has spent the last seven months fighting for his life and winning. Now, we are asking for your continued support to help him cross the finish line to a full recovery.

On June 17th, Tony cleared a massive hurdle, undergoing his fourth surgery for an ostomy reversal and hernia repair. He is finally back home to begin an intensive 45 day recovery protocol involving pain management, home nursing, wound care, and strict dietary restrictions. He is healing, but the road here has been devastatingly long.

The Journey Thus Far

Tony’s battle began on December 2nd of last year with a grueling, 7.5 hour open heart surgery to repair a severe aortic valve regurgitation, fix an aneurysm, complete a triple bypass, and perform an ablation.

While he initially woke up stable, a critical and toxic complication struck five days later: a perforated bowel, likely caused by prolonged anesthesia. Rushed into emergency surgery, Tony endured two major operations in 48 hours. He lost significant portions of his large and small intestines, had his appendix removed, and was fitted with a temporary ostomy.

Between the ICU, acute care, and intensive rehabilitation, Tony spent a grueling month in the hospital, followed by months of home health care.

The Financial Toll

While Tony’s spirit hasn't wavered, this medical crisis has completely depleted his life savings. Keeping up with ongoing care, mounting medical bills, and regular monthly living expenses while unable to work has created a financial burden no one should have to face while trying to heal.

A Life of Creativity, Community, and Family

For decades, Tony has poured his heart into his animation career (including creating and producing the #1 rated Balloonatiks TV special) and volunteering for causes close to his heart,coaching baseball, supporting holistic education, premature birth prevention, and championing the arts.

But his greatest joy is his family. Married to his wife Vicki for 44 years, a father of four, and a doting grandfather to two granddaughters, his family is his entire world. They are the reason he fights so hard every day.

A New Purpose: "The Valley Between Life and Death"

During the absolute darkest depths of his third operation, Tony had a profound Near-Death Experience (NDE) that shifted his entire perspective. As he recalls:

"I was ready to give up after the third surgery when my condition became extremely critical. I managed to call Vicki, described what I was seeing, and told her I was ready to leave this earthly plane. Instead, she inspired me to keep fighting—and I ultimately pulled through. Now, I plan on repaying her gift of grace, and my community, by writing a book during my recovery to share what I experienced in the valley between life and death."

How You Can Help

We are seeking support to cover Tony's medical costs and basic living expenses for the next three months as he navigates this final stretch back to health. Your donations will go directly toward:

Out-of-pocket medical expenses and co-insurance

Follow up care and medications

Basic living costs (rent, utilities, groceries) so he can focus entirely on healing.

Any contribution or simply sharing this page with your network means the world to our family. Thank you for being a part of Tony’s recovery team. You are helping him get back to his life, his family, and the book he is so passionate about sharing with the world.


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