From Medical Debt to a Fresh Start for My Family

Hello and peace be upon you,





I’m sharing this campaign anonymously, but my story is real, and I’m sharing it with full honesty.





Some time ago, my wife went through a difficult health condition that required intensive, long-term treatment. Thankfully, by God’s grace, she has fully recovered and is doing well now — something we are deeply grateful for. However, the treatment came at a significant financial cost. Since I didn’t have enough savings at the time, I had to take out loans and financing from banks and finance companies to cover the accumulating medical expenses, on top of our daily family living costs. My family includes my wife and our children (3 to 4 kids).

Today, after years of repayment, I still owe more than 500,000 SAR across several banks and finance companies. I managed to settle part of it over time, but the remaining balance has become a heavy burden that my income simply cannot absorb. My current job is modest, and my salary barely covers monthly installments, let alone our family’s growing needs.









I don’t own a home, and I don’t own a car. All I’m trying to do is provide a stable, dignified life for my children and wife. I watch my kids growing up while I carry this weight, and I worry this situation could drag on for years if I don’t find a real way out of this cycle.









That’s why I decided to ask for your support — not just to pay off debt, but to build something sustainable. My real goal is to use any support I receive to start a small investment project that generates steady income: a small residential building that I would rent out. With God’s will, this project won’t just help me pay off my remaining debt — it will become a lasting source of income that protects my family from falling back into this situation, and secures a better future for my children.