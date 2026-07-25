From Marathons to Hip Surgery

"My name is Kevin O’Brien. For 38 years, I’ve navigated life with Cerebral Palsy, always pushing to define my own boundaries. I’ve run three full marathons and spent my summers working the demanding, high-stakes season in Denali. I am used to being the one who shows up and does the work.

But today, I am facing a hurdle I can’t outrun. Because of how my body has developed, the left side of my hip is recessed about an inch. This structural misalignment has caught up with me. I’ve gone from running 26.2 miles to struggling to stand for even 10 minutes at a time. To save my independence and get back to the life I love, I need a total hip replacement.

The Hardest Part of the Journey:

For me, the hardest part of this isn’t the physical pain; it’s the struggle to ask for help. I’ve spent my life proving what I can do on my own. Now, I have to admit that I need my community to stand with me so that I can eventually stand on my own again.

Because of the physical nature of my work and the way our home in Alaska is built—including a custom bed height required for our working dogs—recovery is not a standard process. This surgery requires specialized equipment and a significant period of time away from the summer season that sustains my family for the entire year.

Our Goal of $25,000 will go directly toward:

Specialized Mobility & Access: Professional-grade electronic lift systems to access our 4-foot-tall bed and modular ramping to make our home accessible during my recovery. High-capacity medical equipment for these specific needs can retail for over $15,000. Surgical & Rehabilitation Costs: Bridging the gap for specialized orthopedic surgery to correct my recessed hip, hospital fees, and the intensive physical therapy required to get a marathoner’s body back into gear. The Denali Recovery Bridge: My income is tied to the Denali summer season. Missing that window doesn't just mean a missed paycheck; it means losing the primary support for my household. These funds will ensure my home remains secure while I focus entirely on a successful recovery.

I am not ready to give up on the trails, my work, or my independence. Every donation, no matter the size, is a step toward my next 'finish line.'

Thank you for standing with me when I’m struggling to stand on my own."



