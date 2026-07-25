GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

From Marathons to Hip Surgery

Fundraiser created byKevin OBrien

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kevin OBrien

From Marathons to Hip Surgery

"My name is Kevin O’Brien. For 38 years, I’ve navigated life with Cerebral Palsy, always pushing to define my own boundaries. I’ve run three full marathons and spent my summers working the demanding, high-stakes season in Denali. I am used to being the one who shows up and does the work.

But today, I am facing a hurdle I can’t outrun. Because of how my body has developed, the left side of my hip is recessed about an inch. This structural misalignment has caught up with me. I’ve gone from running 26.2 miles to struggling to stand for even 10 minutes at a time. To save my independence and get back to the life I love, I need a total hip replacement.

The Hardest Part of the Journey:

For me, the hardest part of this isn’t the physical pain; it’s the struggle to ask for help. I’ve spent my life proving what I can do on my own. Now, I have to admit that I need my community to stand with me so that I can eventually stand on my own again.

Because of the physical nature of my work and the way our home in Alaska is built—including a custom bed height required for our working dogs—recovery is not a standard process. This surgery requires specialized equipment and a significant period of time away from the summer season that sustains my family for the entire year.

Our Goal of $25,000 will go directly toward:

  1. Specialized Mobility & Access: Professional-grade electronic lift systems to access our 4-foot-tall bed and modular ramping to make our home accessible during my recovery. High-capacity medical equipment for these specific needs can retail for over $15,000.
  2. Surgical & Rehabilitation Costs: Bridging the gap for specialized orthopedic surgery to correct my recessed hip, hospital fees, and the intensive physical therapy required to get a marathoner’s body back into gear.
  3. The Denali Recovery Bridge: My income is tied to the Denali summer season. Missing that window doesn't just mean a missed paycheck; it means losing the primary support for my household. These funds will ensure my home remains secure while I focus entirely on a successful recovery.

I am not ready to give up on the trails, my work, or my independence. Every donation, no matter the size, is a step toward my next 'finish line.'

Thank you for standing with me when I’m struggling to stand on my own."


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve