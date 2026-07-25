From Life Overseas to a Season of Training

I grew up on the mission field where my family were ministering to locals and refugees, spreading the gospel, and planting churches in unreached villages. We worked in several countries, including Peru, South Sudan, and Uganda. Living overseas gave me many experiences that shaped my perspective and taught me the value of following God's call and serving others.

Recently, we moved back to the US as I transitioned to high school. I adjusted to the new environment, working hard to keep my grades up while staying involved in the community. As I graduated high school, I felt that God was calling me to something greater. Now I have been given an opportunity to attend a prestigious Christian leadership program called Impact 360 Institute. This is a 9-month academic experience designed help me hone my leadership skills, build a stronger spiritual foundation, and draw closer to God before college. The next step is raising money to cover my tuition for the program. The original cost was $42,900, but through scholarships from Chick-Fil-A and Union University as well as initial deposits, only about $12,000 is remaining.

Any support, whether through donations or sharing this campaign, would mean so much to me and help make this opportunity possible. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and support this next chapter of my journey.

If you want to learn more about the program you can visit the Impact 360 Fellows website at this link: https://www.impact360institute.org/fellows/