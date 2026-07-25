From Hope to Debt My Story Needs a Second Chance

My is x a university student from an Arab country. Writing this is one of the hardest things I have ever done because I am deeply ashamed of the mistakes I made.





Everything started during the FIFA World Cup. I was an ordinary student with a normal life when I kept seeing advertisements for online sports betting. Out of curiosity, I decided to try it just once. I deposited only $10. At first, I won, and that gave me false confidence.





Soon I started depositing more money, including around $100 of my personal savings. I kept winning some bets and losing others. Before I realized it, I had become trapped in a cycle of chasing my losses. Day after day, I borrowed money from friends, believing I could recover everything with one more bet.





Before the World Cup semi finals and final, I borrowed money from someone I knew. I even promised that if I won, I would repay the loan and share part of the profit. Instead, I lost everything.





That moment changed my life. I suffered a severe panic attack, and I felt like my entire world had collapsed. I am only a student and I do not have a stable job. In my country, many jobs require very long hours for very low pay, making it extremely difficult for me to repay this debt on my own.





Today, I am living with constant fear and anxiety. My family does not know what happened because I am too ashamed to tell them. I am trying to find a way to repay the money I owe and avoid causing even more damage to my future.





I know these mistakes were my responsibility. I am not asking anyone to excuse my actions. I am only asking for a second chance to rebuild my life.





If you choose to support me, your donation will go toward repaying the debt created by my gambling. If needed, I am willing to provide evidence of the debt privately to anyone who wishes to verify my situation.





This painful experience has taught me a lesson I will never forget. I have made a firm commitment that I will never gamble again, no matter the circumstances.





Thank you for reading my story. Whether you donate or simply share this fundraiser, your kindness means more to me than words can express.