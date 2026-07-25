From Honor Walk to Rehab - Ethan's Miracle

This is the incredible story of a young man’s struggle for survival. Ethan is a strapping 28-year-old veteran, having proudly served his country as an Electronics Technician in the US Navy. When his enlistment was up, he moved home with his parents to Flint, Michigan.

It didn’t take too long for him to miss the California coast he left. So, Ethan packed up his belongings, got into his truck and went back. He was out there approximately 2-3 months before he met Piper Wade. He left his parents in the dark about her because he wanted to make sure she was the one, and she definitely is! They have been inseparable since then.

His father was stationed at Pensacola Beach for Operation Deep Water Horizon and talked highly of the area. Soon, the East Coast was calling and he and Piper decided to leave the west coast and move to Pensacola Beach, Florida. Piper sold everything she owned, and the two left their old lives behind to start a new life together. Ethan’s father asked him if he had a job in Pensacola – nope. A place to stay – not yet. Not to worry though, they would make their way.

Ethan and Piper quickly found a place to start their new life together. As they were moving in, Piper realized that she hadn't seen Ethan in a bit and went outside to check on him. In horror, she found him lying lifeless on the ground next to his truck. The paramedics arrived, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital. Both Ethan and Piper’s parents flew to his side. They were crushed to find him lying so very still on life support. The doctors ran tests and found that his brain was not responding. The MRI showed the thalamus was black - indicating it was dead. Although he was breathing on his own, they saw no signs of hope. Decisions had to be made. Family members were called in to pay their respects. Piper had one request – that they give Ethan a fighting chance and wait ten days.

So, they waited. They prayed. Checked on insurance, vehicle titles, funeral homes, and made the proper arrangements. Per his previous request, Ethan’s organ donation was set up. The one caveat being that they could only use his donation if his heart stopped within an hour of being unplugged.

Day ten came - it was a Saturday. The hospital did the honor walk with the family, presenting them with an American flag for his service to the country. They said goodbyes to Ethan, then left to walk on the beach (Ethan's favorite pastime) as the nurse disconnected the life support equipment. As they were gathered on the sand, the phone rang; it was the hospital asking them to come back to the hospital and choose a hospice location.

Miraculously, when they walked in, Ethan was awake! He followed his father across the room with his eyes, turned his head and smiled. He stuck his tongue out for the nurses three times. He raised his arm and squeezed his father’s fingers. He tried for a thumbs up. Ethan was back! The doctors say that his organs are all fine, but that he had initially suffered an infection to the heart. They now need to transfer him to a TBI specialty rehab facility.

We have witnessed a miracle! God obviously has more in store for Ethan, Piper and their newly bonded family. He has come through a major medical miracle! We need to plan for the long road ahead for Ethan, Piper and their families as his next step in recovery will be difficult and miles away from their support. Ethan has no health insurance.

If you would like to contribute to his care, any donation would be greatly appreciated. Never, never ever lose faith. Believe! God bless us all.





Jeremiah 32:27" For I am Jehovah, the God of all flesh; is anything too hard for me?"





Thank you!