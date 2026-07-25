GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

From Honor Walk to Rehab - Ethan's Miracle

Raised$600 USD

Fundraiser created byDenice Preseau

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jeffrey Preseau

From Honor Walk to Rehab - Ethan's Miracle

This is the incredible story of a young man’s struggle for survival. Ethan is a strapping 28-year-old veteran, having proudly served his country as an Electronics Technician in the US Navy. When his enlistment was up, he moved home with his parents to Flint, Michigan.

It didn’t take too long for him to miss the California coast he left. So, Ethan packed up his belongings, got into his truck and went back. He was out there approximately 2-3 months before he met Piper Wade. He left his parents in the dark about her because he wanted to make sure she was the one, and she definitely is! They have been inseparable since then.

His father was stationed at Pensacola Beach for Operation Deep Water Horizon and talked highly of the area. Soon, the East Coast was calling and he and Piper decided to leave the west coast and move to Pensacola Beach, Florida. Piper sold everything she owned, and the two left their old lives behind to start a new life together. Ethan’s father asked him if he had a job in Pensacola – nope. A place to stay – not yet. Not to worry though, they would make their way.

Ethan and Piper quickly found a place to start their new life together. As they were moving in, Piper realized that she hadn't seen Ethan in a bit and went outside to check on him. In horror, she found him lying lifeless on the ground next to his truck. The paramedics arrived, performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital. Both Ethan and Piper’s parents flew to his side. They were crushed to find him lying so very still on life support. The doctors ran tests and found that his brain was not responding. The MRI showed the thalamus was black - indicating it was dead. Although he was breathing on his own, they saw no signs of hope. Decisions had to be made. Family members were called in to pay their respects. Piper had one request – that they give Ethan a fighting chance and wait ten days.

So, they waited. They prayed. Checked on insurance, vehicle titles, funeral homes, and made the proper arrangements. Per his previous request, Ethan’s organ donation was set up. The one caveat being that they could only use his donation if his heart stopped within an hour of being unplugged.

Day ten came - it was a Saturday. The hospital did the honor walk with the family, presenting them with an American flag for his service to the country. They said goodbyes to Ethan, then left to walk on the beach (Ethan's favorite pastime) as the nurse disconnected the life support equipment. As they were gathered on the sand, the phone rang; it was the hospital asking them to come back to the hospital and choose a hospice location.

Miraculously, when they walked in, Ethan was awake! He followed his father across the room with his eyes, turned his head and smiled. He stuck his tongue out for the nurses three times. He raised his arm and squeezed his father’s fingers. He tried for a thumbs up. Ethan was back! The doctors say that his organs are all fine, but that he had initially suffered an infection to the heart. They now need to transfer him to a TBI specialty rehab facility.

We have witnessed a miracle! God obviously has more in store for Ethan, Piper and their newly bonded family. He has come through a major medical miracle! We need to plan for the long road ahead for Ethan, Piper and their families as his next step in recovery will be difficult and miles away from their support. Ethan has no health insurance.

If you would like to contribute to his care, any donation would be greatly appreciated. Never, never ever lose faith. Believe! God bless us all.


Jeremiah 32:27" For I am Jehovah, the God of all flesh; is anything too hard for me?"


Thank you!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve