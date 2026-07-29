From Here to There With Purpose

Hi! My name is Rebekah. This July Im traveling to the Dominican Republic to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus. I love being out in the world doing outreach and missions, loving on Gods people, and I feel really honored to have this opportunity. Our mission is to support and uplift the local community through meaningful outreach and church planting efforts. We'll be involved in:

Construction projects Children's ministry Sports activities

Our goal is simple: to glorify God and share the Good News through love and service. If you feel inspired to help send me, I thank you for your generosity and support!

"He said to them, 'Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation." - Mark 16:15 (NIV):