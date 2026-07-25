From Hardship to Hope

In less than one month, my children and I could lose the chance to move into the safe home we’ve been praying for.

After years of working to rebuild our lives, we’ve found the perfect place to call home. It’s in the community we love, close to my children’s schools and support system, and for the first time in a long time, I saw hope in their eyes instead of worry.

But I don’t have the money to secure it before someone else does.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

I am a single mother, a survivor of domestic violence, and someone who has spent years doing everything possible to create a safe and stable life for my children. Like so many survivors, healing hasn’t been as simple as leaving. My children and I continue to live with the effects of complex trauma, and every step forward has required determination, resilience, and hope.

Over the past several years, we have also been living in a home with ongoing water intrusion and mold concerns. I repeatedly reported the issues and asked that they be properly addressed. During that time, my family’s health suffered. We have experienced ongoing respiratory and allergy symptoms, headaches, fatigue, and other health concerns while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy.

Now, after reporting these conditions and while already struggling financially, I have been given notice that we must leave our home.

At nearly the same time, I lost my job.

Everything has happened at once.

I have until August 31 to secure housing for my family. By what feels like a miracle, I found a beautiful rental home that is exactly what we’ve been hoping for. It is safe, affordable, and in the area where my children can remain connected to the people and schools they know. They have already fallen in love with it.

My greatest fear is not that we won’t have a home someday—it’s that we’ll lose this one because I can’t come up with the upfront costs in time.

The biggest obstacle isn’t the monthly rent. It’s everything required just to get in the door.

Your support will help cover:

• Security deposit

• First month’s rent

• Utility deposits and connection fees

• Moving expenses and truck rental

• Essential household costs during our transition

Any additional funds will help me rebuild the stability that this crisis has taken away. That includes reinstating my teaching credentials so I can return to the career I love, repairing or replacing unreliable transportation so I can reliably get to work, and continuing to grow my small art business creating custom hand-painted mahjong sets and artwork so I can provide long-term financial security for my family.

I am not looking for someone else to solve my problems.

I am asking for a bridge.

For years, I have dedicated my life to helping children learn, grow, and believe in themselves. My goal is to return to teaching while continuing to build a business that allows me to support my family with dignity and independence. I have a plan. What I don’t have is enough time or the financial resources to overcome this immediate crisis alone.

If you’ve taken the time to read my story, thank you.

Whether you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep my family in your thoughts, your kindness means more than I can express.

Your generosity won’t just help us move.

It will give my children the opportunity to remain in the community they love, begin healing in a safe home, and give us the chance to rebuild our lives with hope instead of fear.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in us.



