From Grief to Hope

My name is Larry Elliott, and I’m asking for help during a very hard season.





I am on disability, and money has been extremely tight. I am trying to pay my property taxes, keep my home stable, and do something that has weighed heavy on my heart: give my parents a proper grave stone.





Right now, all they have is a small marker.





At my parents’ funeral, while my family was grieving, someone snuck into my home and stole about $11,000 that had been saved. That money was meant to help with important needs, including honoring my mom and dad properly.





This loss has made everything harder. I’m not asking for luxury. I’m asking for help with property taxes, basic stability, and a proper grave stone for my parents.





Any amount helps. Even $5, $10, or simply sharing this fundraiser would mean more than I can say.





If you cannot give, please pray for me and share this with someone who may be able to help.





Thank you for helping me honor my parents and get through this difficult time.



