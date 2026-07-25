From Fire to Forward Rebuilding Our Momentum

We never expected to face something like this, but recently, our car caught on fire and was completely destroyed. This vehicle was our lifeline (literally) for work family and everyday necessities. We are incredibly grateful that everyone is safe but losing our transportation has left us stranded and struggling to keep up. We are starting this fundraiser to help cover the cost of getting back on our feet, finding reliable transportation and regaining our momentum. Any contribution no matter how small or even sharing this link means the world to our family during this tough transition. Thank you so much for your kindness prayers and support.