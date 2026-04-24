From Feral to Forever Homes: 19 Cats In Need

We recently stepped in to help a growing cat colony in our area. What started as a few feral cats quickly became a much larger situation, and we knew we had to do something to help stop the cycle and give these cats a chance at a better life. So far we’ve been able to safely capture 3 mama cats and 16 kittens.





We’ve spent countless hours caring for these cats, socializing them and preparing them for their next chapter. They are all friendly, affectionate, comfortable with people, and litter box trained.





We have personally funded all of their care to this point, including food, supplies, vaccines, and deworming. Now we’re working toward the next step in their happy ending: spaying/neutering, and finding loving forever homes.





If you would like to help, donations of any amount would make a tremendous difference and will go directly toward their medical care and placement. Every dollar helps us ensure these cats are healthy, fixed, and able to live safe, happy lives.





We are also beginning to look for loving adoptive homes for the kittens. If you or someone you know may be interested in adopting, please reach out.





Thank you for helping us give these sweet cats the future they deserve!





Jillian and Jon