From fear to refugee

We are a humble Christian family from South Africa who have lost everything in a nightmare of violence, betrayal, and government-protected land invasion. What was once our small family farm, our home, our livelihood, and our place of peace, has been violently taken from us. Today we are effectively homeless, battling trauma, medical bills, and an uncertain future while we wait on the U.S. refugee process. First our animals and pets were poisoned, the warning, then the attack came suddenly. We were physically assaulted on our own property. The fear was overwhelming as we were threatened and forced to flee for our lives, leaving behind the only home our family has known. The pain of those injuries still lingers — both in our bodies and deep in our hearts. The emotional scars run even deeper: the terror of watching armed invaders take over our land, the helplessness of being turned away by the very police who should have protected us, and the heartbreak of seeing everything we worked for stolen while the law shields the occupiers. South Africa’s Prevention of Illegal Eviction (PIE) Act is now being used against us. Lokely the same people who attacked and threatened our family are protected by the government, occupying our home and farm while we are left with nothing. We can no longer grow the crops that fed us and provided our modest income. Medical expenses from the assault have drained what little savings we had. We face the daily struggle of finding rent, food, electricity, and the legal fees needed to fight this injustice. The trauma has shaken us to our core. Nights are filled with fear and flashbacks. As believers, we cling to our faith in Christ, but the weight of uncertainty is crushing. We have applied to the U.S. Refugee Program, placing our hope in starting anew in a safer nation where we can worship freely and work honestly. However, the process takes many months, time we simply don't have. Without immediate help, we risk ending up on the streets. We urgently need assistance to cover: Basic rental for a small, safe place to stay together as a family - Groceries and daily necessities - Utilities (electricity, water) - Medical costs incurred by the attack - Legal fees to challenge the land grab and protect our rights. Even small, faithful gifts make a tremendous difference. With enough $100 or $50 donations by kind, decent people you can keep our family fed, sheltered, and hopeful while we fight our legal battle and wait on the refugee process. Any support, once off or monthly, restores dignity and reminds us that we are not abandoned. We have calculated our total expenses to be about $16000, this would be 12 months of support for rent, food, legal fees & some outstanding medical costs. Please be the Church in action! Please show your humanity, compassion & decency! Please do more than just praying for us or wishing us well. We are called to care for the widow, the orphan, the oppressed, and the displaced (James 1:27, Matthew 25). Imagine for a moment being in our shoes: violently driven from your home, injured, betrayed by the system meant to protect you, and staring at life on the streets with your loved ones, through no fault of your own, powerless to change anything. That is our daily reality right now. We are not asking for luxury - only the chance to survive with dignity, heal from this trauma, and keep our family united while we pursue safety abroad, please help buy us time. Any funds raised beyond immediate needs will go toward assisting others in desperate circumstances, with their expenses. Please prayerfully consider standing with us. Share this campaign with your church, family, and friends. Every donation, every prayer, and every share is a lifeline of hope in Jesus’ name. “A bruised reed He will not break, and a smoldering wick He will not snuff out.” Isaiah 42:3 Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers. May God richly bless every person who helps carry this burden with us.







