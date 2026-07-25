"From Faith to Fruit: Raising Hope& Resources"

Your kindness and compassion have touched lives in ways that go far beyond a warm meal or essential supplies. In a world that can feel cold and overwhelming, you chose to see the humanity in our unhoused neighbors — people who deserve dignity, care, and hope just like anyone else.

Every donation you made helped ease someone’s burden, filled an empty stomach, and reminded them that they are not forgotten. Your empathy and generosity bring light to difficult days and restore faith in the power of community.

We are truly grateful for your support and for standing with us as we walk alongside those experiencing homelessness. Together, we are making a real difference — one act of love at a time.

With sincere appreciation and warm regards,

Glenn & the Peer Support Team





A short story on Yeshua (Jesus)









https://youtube.com/shorts/35UWIWCX7Bs?si=KE1yddYxta0WTQXT