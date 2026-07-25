From Empty Room to Restored Lives

Right now, it's just a room.





But soon, it will become a safe place for women who are trying to break destructive cycles and build a different future. It will also be a place for girls to discover who they were created to be as God's beloved daughters.





Many of the women Amadea serves come from backgrounds marked by abuse, addiction, exploitation, poverty, and instability. Now they are raising daughters of their own and fighting to make sure the same patterns are not repeated in the next generation.





Amadea exists to help women rebuild their lives and help young girls discover their worth before the world defines it for them. This studio will be a place for:

Creative healing workshops Mentorship for teen girls Life skills training Product-based work opportunities Safe community and support



For many women and girls, this will be the first healthy, stable, and encouraging environment they've consistently experienced.





But before the doors can open, the studio needs HVAC and flooring to make the space safe and functional year-round.





We are raising $30,000 to complete the space. Every gift helps create a place where:

A woman can begin healing from trauma and destructive choices A mother can learn healthier patterns for herself and her children A teen girl can be mentored before falling into cycles that destroy her life



This is more than a building project. It's an opportunity to help women and girls step into a healthier future. You are helping create a place where lives can change for generations.