From dialysis to independence help me get a car

I’m currently fighting through dialysis treatments while trying to rebuild my life and regain some stability after an incredibly difficult season. Every week is filled with medical appointments, treatments, and the challenge of simply trying to keep moving forward despite the physical and emotional exhaustion that comes with kidney failure. One of the biggest obstacles I face right now is transportation. Reliable transportation would completely change my daily life — helping me get safely to dialysis appointments, follow-up visits, work opportunities, and giving me the independence I’ve been struggling to regain. Having dependable transportation would not only ease stress, but also help me focus on healing, rebuilding my future, and becoming financially stable again. If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, or even just share this with others, it would truly mean the world to me and help more than you know. Your kindness support are deeply appreciated.❤️🚗



