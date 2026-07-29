From Cancer Surviral to Food Truck Owner

Help Me Bring Soul Food Fans Food Truck to Life

Hello, my name is Devonne, and I am the founder of Soul Food Fans.

In March 2020, my life changed when my doctor told me they had found three spots on my liver and that it was cancer. I was told I needed to see a specialist immediately. At that moment, everything else in my life stopped. My focus became fighting for my health and doing whatever was necessary to survive.

For years, I put my dreams on hold while I concentrated on healing and recovery.

Today, I am grateful to say that I am cancer free.

This second chance at life has given me a renewed purpose and a deeper appreciation for serving others. One of my greatest passions has always been cooking. For more than 30 years, I have prepared meals for family, friends, schools, community events, and people in need. Food has always been my way of bringing people together and showing love.

Now I am working to launch the Soul Food Fans Food Truck, a business built on faith, perseverance, community, and great food. My goal is to serve delicious homemade meals while also giving back through community outreach, feeding families, supporting youth programs, and helping those facing difficult times.

The funds raised will help with:

• Purchasing a food truck or food trailer

• Cooking equipment and supplies

• Licenses, permits, and inspections

• Food inventory and startup costs

• Branding, marketing, and business operations

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move me one step closer to this dream. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me turn this dream into reality.

Together, we can build something special for our community.

With gratitude,

Devonne Foreman

Soul Food Fans

Great Food • Great Energy • Great Vibes