From Cali to Fargo Help Yaya Chase Her Dream

From early mornings to late-night practices, Yaya has poured her heart into wrestling. What started as a passion has turned into something much bigger — an opportunity to compete at one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the country: Fargo Nationals.

This season has been filled with sacrifice, discipline, and determination. Yaya earned the title of Freestyle State Runner Up and officially qualified for Fargo — a dream she has worked tirelessly toward. Between intense training, traveling, balancing school, and pushing herself mentally and physically, she has truly given everything she has to this sport.

As many families in youth sports know, the financial side of chasing big dreams can be overwhelming. Travel, tournament fees, gear, lodging, transportation, and meals add up quickly. We are currently trying to raise the remaining funds needed to get Yaya to Fargo and allow her to fully focus on competing at the highest level.

Wrestling has helped shape Yaya into a strong, disciplined, humble, and resilient young woman. Fargo is more than just a tournament — it’s an opportunity to compete against the best in the nation, gain exposure, grow as an athlete, and continue pursuing her goals both on and off the mat.

If you feel led to support her journey, whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or simply encouraging her along the way, our family would be beyond grateful. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps bring her one step closer to this incredible opportunity.

Thank you for believing in Yaya and being part of her journey.

— Team Yaya 💜