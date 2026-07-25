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"From Bullied to Brave: Help Heaven Cheer in MS

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$1,284 USD

Fundraiser created byRachael Richardson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachael Richardson

"From Bullied to Brave: Help Heaven Cheer in MS

Help Heaven Shine: A Cheerleading Dream Come True

For the past several years, our daughter Heaven has faced something no child should have to endure—being bullied because of her weight.

Heaven is a beautiful, kind, determined young lady who is preparing to enter middle school. While many kids are excited about this next chapter, Heaven has carried the weight of hurtful comments and exclusion from her peers. At only 11 years old and nearly 200 pounds, she has often felt different, and that difference has sometimes made her a target.

In second grade, Heaven became a cheerleader. Although she was one of the bigger girls on the team, cheerleading gave her something priceless: confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging. It helped her see herself for who she truly is—not for what others said about her.

Over the last few years, Heaven tried out for the cheer team multiple times but wasn't selected. Instead of giving up, she kept moving forward. She participated in basketball, volleyball, and flag football. She learned resilience, teamwork, and perseverance.

This year, by God's grace, Heaven achieved a dream she has been chasing for years—she made the middle school cheerleading team!

For many families, cheerleading may seem like just another extracurricular activity. For Heaven, it is so much more. This opportunity represents confidence, friendship, self-worth, and a chance to start middle school believing in herself.

Unfortunately, our family is facing financial hardship. I am currently not working, and the costs associated with cheerleading—including uniforms, shoes, camp fees, and team expenses—are more than we can afford right now.

But what we see is this: we can't afford NOT to give Heaven this opportunity.

We believe investing in her confidence today can help shape her future tomorrow. We want her to enter middle school knowing she is valued, capable, and worthy of taking up space in this world.

Middle School cheer is a lot more expensive than elementary chair ever was with the base being $1,345 and the competition and Camp fees being $450!!!

If you feel led to support Heaven's journey, any amount will help. Whether it's $5, $25, $50, or simply sharing this campaign, every act of kindness brings her one step closer to a successful cheer season.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers as Heaven begins this new chapter.

Thank you for believing in our daughter and helping her discover that she is stronger than the voices that tried to tell her otherwise.

With gratitude,

Rachael Richardson & Family

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