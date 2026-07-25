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From Broken to Restored: Help Build Grace House

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Flynn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kelly Flynn

From Broken to Restored: Help Build Grace House

Grace House: My Story, God's Grace, Their Hope

My name is Kelly, and Grace House is not just a dream—it is the purpose God placed on my heart through my own journey.

There was a time when addiction controlled my life. I made choices I regret, lost things I loved, and experienced the pain and consequences that addiction brings. There were moments when I wasn't sure I would ever find my way back.

But God never gave up on me.

Through recovery, faith, and the people He placed in my life, I discovered that no one is beyond redemption. Recovery gave me more than sobriety—it gave me hope, purpose, and a relationship with Christ that transformed my life. Since becoming sober, I have devoted my life to serving others and encouraging women who are fighting the same battles I once faced.

I know firsthand how difficult it is to leave addiction behind when there is no safe place to rebuild your life. Many women complete treatment only to return to the same environments that led them into addiction. Without stable housing, support, accountability, and hope, many find themselves trapped in the same cycle.

That is why I am creating Grace House.

Grace House will be a Christ-centered recovery home where women can heal, work, grow in their faith, and prepare for independent living. It will be a place where women are treated with dignity, surrounded by encouragement, and reminded every day that their past does not define their future.

This mission is bigger than me. It is about every woman who believes she has gone too far, every mother hoping to rebuild her family, and every daughter searching for a second chance.

Today, I am asking you to become part of this story.

Your donation will help us purchase furnishings, prepare a safe home, provide household essentials, cover startup costs, and open the doors of Grace House. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps create a place where women can encounter healing, hope, and a new beginning.

I am living proof that God can restore broken lives. With your support, Grace House will become a place where countless other women can experience that same restoration.

Thank you for believing in this vision and for helping us build a home where grace truly changes lives.

"He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted...to proclaim freedom for the captives." — Isaiah 61:1

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