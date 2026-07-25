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From Ashes to a New Home

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeana Rankin

From Ashes to a New Home

Our lives changed forever in the middle of the night when we were awakened by the desperate screams of a neighbor yelling, "Fire!" Those terrifying moments will stay with us forever. My husband, our 10-year-old son, and I barely made it out safely as the flames consumed our home. While we are incredibly grateful to be alive, our hearts were shattered by everything we lost.

The fire took more than our home. It took our family's sense of security, treasured belongings, irreplaceable memories, and, most painfully, our beloved pets. They were cherished members of our family, and losing them has left an emptiness that words cannot describe. Every day, we are reminded of their absence and the life we shared together.

Since that night, we have been doing everything we can to rebuild. We've worked hard to stay hopeful and provide as much stability as possible for our son, but the emotional and financial challenges have been overwhelming. Starting over from nothing is something we never imagined we would have to face.

Today, our greatest hope is to purchase a new home—a place where our family can finally begin to heal and rebuild our lives. We know a new house can never replace what we lost, but it can give us a safe place to move forward, create new memories, and find a sense of peace again.

Asking for help is not easy, but we have learned that even in the darkest moments, kindness can shine through. If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, or simply share our story with others, you are helping us take one more step toward rebuilding our future.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for keeping our family in your thoughts. Your generosity, compassion, and support mean more to us than we could ever express. Thank you for helping us believe that, even after unimaginable loss, there is still hope for a brighter tomorrow.

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