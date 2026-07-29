From 24 7 Caregiver to Homeless

Campaign Description:Hi everyone,My name is Sean Aaron. For the last 15 years, I stepped away from my career as a chef to do the hardest, most rewarding job of my life: becoming the full-time, 24/7 sole caregiver for my parents.First, I moved in to care for my stepfather, who peacefully passed away at home after a five-year battle. Afterward, I stayed to protect and care for my mother—who wasn't just my mom, but my absolute best friend. Together, we faced financial hardships, lost a home to the bank, and managed to buy a smaller fixer-upper to start over. I poured my heart into remodeling it to her exact specifications so it could be her forever home.Slowly, her health began to decline. The last few months were agonizing. I did everything entirely alone with no outside help—managing her medications, performing triage, and keeping her out of hospitals so she could remain in the comfort of the home we built together. On January 16, 2026, she passed away in my arms.I am completely heartbroken, but the grief is only half the battle. Because my mother didn't have a will, I have been thrown into a financial nightmare:Zero Safety Net: Because I spent 15 years caregiving 24/7, I have no current job history, no income, and no credit.A Reverse Mortgage & Family Disputes: The house has a reverse mortgage. Despite promising to help, my two estranged, financially stable half-brothers are demanding their 1/3 legal shares of the estate.Left with Nothing: I am currently doing all the physical labor and repairs alone to get the house ready for market. After the reverse mortgage is settled and the estate is split three ways, my share will amount to absolutely nothing once I pay back the personal loans I took out just to survive these last few months.I am forced to leave the home my mother and I built as soon as possible. I am currently liquidating our entire lives—running a massive "everything must go" estate sale of the inside of the house just to get by.My Goal: A Place to LiveI know I cannot afford a house or property. My only goal is to raise $50,000 to purchase a decent, reliable Class A motorhome. This will give me a safe, permanent roof over my head and a base to finally rebuild my life from scratch.I feel like a failure right now, and it is incredibly hard to ask for help. But despite the position I’ve been left in, I am not bitter. I would do it all over again in a heartbeat to ensure my mom spent her final years loved and protected.I will be posting daily updates here with pictures of the liquidation sale, the house progress, and how things are moving forward.If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link. If you’d like to purchase anything from the sale or want to reach out directly, you can contact me at 01guardian35@gmail.com.Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless us all through these hard times. I know I am not the only one struggling, but right now, I am just a man who desperately needs a hand up.With gratitude,Sean Aaron