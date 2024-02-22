Friend's of Jesus Orphanage

The children here at Friend's of Jesus Ministry by all means classify as orphans, yet each of them are coming to know and understand their spiritual adoption by their Heavenly Father. This is not an ordinary group of kids in need. This is a place of fervent prayer, faith, and love. The leaders and the children themselves acknowledge that this small organization is a training school of disciples for Christ who will bring, and are bringing, the light of truth to their community!

By God's providence, we have helped them acquire a beautiful parcel of land, approximately 1.5 acres in size. Though the land is smaller than what we were originally searching for, the quality and the location outweighs this downside. The land is not far from the Nile River in a rural village, the soil is rich and fertile, currently sustaining 200+ banana plants, mature Jackfruit trees, mango trees, also guava, papaya, some large hardwood timber trees, and many edible greens which have been cultivated. Also, when God provides the resources to build them a sufficient dwelling place, electrical and water hookups are right across the road! There would also be opportunity to acquire additional land in the future if funds are secured, but we feel that this is a sufficient start to a beautiful new beginning for these young people.

Ultimately, we would like to build a dormitory and establish a small school, but the present needs are demanding our attention. The funds that are contributed at this time will go towards covering this upcoming semester's school fees, uniforms, and the completion of a small home on the land, where several of the older boys can live to work the land efficiently. Currently, they are literally bursting at the bricks of the main orphanage home which houses over 80 people once you count the helpers, house mother, and cook. It is amazing that despite the immense responsibility and tight living conditions, everyone only offers a genuinely contagious smile!

Please help us by praying, donating, and sharing this worthy project with as many as you can, so that we can meet the needs of these precious children for God's glory!

Thank you & God bless you.

Sincerely,

Your friend and brother in Christ,

~Malcolm Reedy